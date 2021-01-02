Virginia State Police searching for possible suspects in I-264 shooting in Norfolk

The driver of a 2007 Hummer was hit twice by gunfire from unknown vehicle driving alongside the SUV on I-264 near Ingleside Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking the public's help in identifying a possible suspect vehicle involved in a shooting on Interstate 264 on Sunday night.

Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the incident happened sometime after 10 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-264 of Ingleside Drive in Norfolk.

Two people in a 2007 Hummer were traveling westbound when they saw another vehicle drive alongside the SUV. Someone in the unknown vehicle shot at the Hummer.

A male driving the Hummer was hit twice by gunshots. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. State police did not give his condition.

The female passenger in the Hummer was unharmed.