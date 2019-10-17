NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia State Trooper is recovering after a drunk driver hit him and another vehicle during a routine traffic stop in Norfolk on Wednesday night.

Around 10:43 p.m., Virginia State Police Communications Center received a distress call from one of its troopers requesting EMS.

Trooper K.S. Kerr pulled over a 2006 Land Rover for speeding on Interstate 264 near eastbound of Ballentine Boulevard, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

After speaking to the driver, Kerr went back to his vehicle parked on the right shoulder with its emergency lights on.

That's when a 2009 Cadillac ran off the road and hit the trooper's vehicle and the Land Rover.

The driver of the Cadillac, Terrie Lynn Wilkins, 41, suffered minor injuries and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Trooper Kerr was also taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Wilkins was arrested shortly after and charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and reckless driving/failure to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

The driver of the Land Rover wasn't injured.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.