Virginia weekly paper suspends production amid coronavirus

The April 16 issue of the Norfolk-based New Journal and Guide would be the last one released until further notice

NORFOLK, Va. — The publisher of a 120-year-old black-owned newspaper in Virginia has announced that it's suspending production due to ongoing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Journal and Guide owner Brenda Andrews says the April 16 issue of the Norfolk-based paper will be the last one released until further notice.

The regional paper's Facebook page says it's distributed on Thursdays and has covered news, politics, entertainment, and business in the black community since its founding in 1900.

The publisher said she hopes to resume publication on or before June 4.