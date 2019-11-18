NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo announced on Monday that the baby orangutan Sofie passed away.

The zoo said despite almost a full week of highly intensive 24-hour around the clock treatment and supportive care, the young orangutan died.

Veterinary and animal care staff had been providing critical life support and treatment since last Monday to the baby due to a severe infection that affected several critical body functions. It had caused serious secondary complications.

Throughout the past week, the Zoo’s veterinarian consulted with veterinary colleagues at other zoos, local veterinary emergency experts, human pediatric intensive care doctors, and other medical experts to try and pull Sofie through the infection.

The zoo said Sofie spent the last week being cared for similarly to how a human baby might be in a neonatal critical care unit– with intravenous lines providing medications and supplemental fluids, oxygen when needed, feeding tubes, supplemental heat, and constant monitoring of her critical body systems.

Unfortunately, the infection ended up being too severe and ultimately a CT scan showed that her brain had irreparable massive swelling from the infection. Due to the fatal prognosis, the zoo made the difficult decision to humanely euthanase her.

A necropsy was performed immediately after her passing, which confirmed multiple life-threatening issues throughout her body that she could not have recovered from, despite all of the support and treatment being given.

The Zoo made the following statement in a Facebook post:

"The Zoo is very thankful for the heroic efforts given by our veterinary and animal care staff, as well as the help provided by colleagues at other zoos, local veterinary specialist Dr. Amanda Traub, and all of the human medical doctors that provided their significant expertise to Sofie’s diagnosis and treatment. The Zoo is also extremely appreciative for all of the support and understanding from our community. The kind messages have meant so much to the staff working so long and so hard in trying to help Sofie throughout this illness. Sofie touched the hearts of so many and countless others were inspired to care about orangutans and their conservation just by seeing her.

She will always be remembered by our Zoo family and will be deeply missed."

The zoo is monitoring Sofie's mother Dara and father Solaris. The zoo said Dara was able to watch the entire process of Sofie’s treatment and care, right up until she passed away.

