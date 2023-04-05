Virginia Zoo to host 'Bike Night' and 'Party for the Planet' in May

"Party for the Planet" will have keeper chats, animal pop-ups and a plant sale, while "Bike Night" will allow people to tour exhibits while riding a bike.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is celebrating the month of May with two special events for the community.

"Party for the Planet" takes place May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have several activities, including keeper chats, animal pop-ups, and the zoo's second annual plant sale.

A few days later, the zoo will host "Bike Night" on May 26, where people can take a tour of the zoo exhibits on a bike after hours. It will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and will have food from Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Southern Provisions, and Cast Iron Catering.