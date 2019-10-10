NORFOLK, Va. — ZooBoo, the annual Halloween festival at the Virginia Zoo is back for two days this year.

On October 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Virginia Zoo will turn into a fun fall delight with themed décor, costume contests, trick-or-treat stations, frightfully fun activities, crafts, and pumpkins for all of the animals to enjoy.

Families are encouraged to come in costume while they take part in educational activities. There will be fun opportunities for guests to visit theMad Scientist Lab in the World of Reptiles classroom or visit the Enchanted Forest at the Zoo’s new Run Wild! Nature Discovery Zone.

Tickets are on sale for just $6 for Virginia Zoo members (ages 2 and up) and $18 for non-members (ages 2 and up). Children under 2 are free. The ticket cost does not include other amenities like the Zoo Train, bounce houses or food and beverages.

Anyone who pre-purchases ZooBoo tickets before October 21st is also eligible to win free tickets to Haunted Hunt Club Farm. Winners are randomly selected and will be contacted via email.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

Thanks to trick-or-treat station sponsors, the Zoo will pass out sustainably-produced candy and other treats. Sustainably-produced candy helps save orangutans and other endangered animals in the wild.