NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is offering Senior Wednesdays in August.

Anyone 62-years or older will get free admission to the Virginia Zoo every single Wednesday in August from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“You don’t have to be a kid to enjoy the Zoo,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We encourage our senior community to take advantage of these free days and explore the Zoo and all we have to offer.”

The Zoo is also running membership perks with Prime Plus Norfolk Senior Center for August.

Any Zoo member age 50 and older can attend various classes at Prime Plus and save $18 on a Prime Plus membership. Prime Plus members will receive the member rate at the Zoo’s Adult Night on August 8 and on Adult Camp, which is August 16 and 17.

RELATED: Leave the kids at home, adults-only Zoo night August 8

The Virginia Zoo has wheelchairs for rent, seating throughout the exhibits, guided tours, and a wheelchair-friendly train. People of ages and abilities can enjoy everything that the Zoo has to offer.

Seniors need to provide a valid ID as proof of age, and free admission applies only to individuals age 62 and over. Other visitors will be charged regular Zoo admission.

Click here to learn more about the Virginia Zoo.

More Zoo News: