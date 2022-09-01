Virginia Zoo launches free admission for seniors every Wednesday in September

If you're worried about accessibility, the zoo has wheelchairs and scooters that are available for rent, and seating throughout the park.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate zoo story that aired on June 17, 2022.

If you're a Virginia resident age 62 or older, the Virginia Zoo has some special offers for you through the month of September.

Starting Sept. 7, "Senior Wednesdays" will allow you to have free admission to the zoo every Wednesday in the month.

The zoo's hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., so there's plenty of time to walk around and see the exhibits.

When you arrive on a "Senior Wednesday," you'll need to provide ID proof of your age.

“We appreciate our seniors for being the greatest generation that have been Zoo fans and supporters for generations to come,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.

The zoo will also offer a 10% off gift shop special for seniors each Wednesday, and residents 62 and older qualify for $10 off any Zoo membership level with a valid ID all year long.