NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Happy Birthday, Billy!

A Masai Giraffe at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk celebrated his 17 birthday on Friday. Billy lives in the 'Africa' section of the zoo with female giraffes Noelly, Imara, and calf Iggy.

According to the zoo, giraffes are herbivores. They eat leaves from acacia, mimosa, and other trees. The Masai Giraffes are usually found in Tanzania and southern Kenya.

