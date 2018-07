NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo hosted a kids-free "Adults Only Zoo Night!"

All the animal exhibits stayed open late for the once-a-year event on the evening of Thursday, July 19. Guests had to be at least 21 years old to get in. The zoo offered food, beer, and wine.

Members needed to register and to get into the event for free.

It was $15 for everyone else. For more information, visit the Virginia Zoo's website.

'The Last Straw': Virginia Zoo makes Eco-friendly changes

© 2018 WVEC