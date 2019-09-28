NORFOLK, Va. — Teachers, the Virginia Zoo is holding an educators only night! That means you can leave the kids and students at home.

Teachers can kick off the new school year with a night at the Virginia Zoo, without students. The free event will showcase the Virginia Zoo’s many programs. It will highlight how the programs are taught at the Zoo and how it can be brought back to the classroom.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests will have the opportunity to encounter the Animal Ambassadors, meet the zoo's Education staff, and explore the World of Reptiles and ZooFarm. There will also be activity stations highlighting the zoo's STEM programs. Guests will also get a sneak peek of the auditorium shows.

A light snack and a free drink voucher will be provided for each attendee. Additional food and beverages, including beer, wine, and non-alcoholic drinks, will be available for purchase as well.

This event is limited to PreK-12 educators.

Teachers must pre-register and provide a valid school ID when they check in on the day of the event.

Educators can register one additional friend to bring with them to the event. Guests attending the event must be at least 21 years old.

Attendance is limited, so register ASAP!

Click here to register for the event.

RELATED: Virginia Zoo announces Red Panda cubs names

RELATED: THE SCIENCE BEHIND: Animal Behavior at Virginia Zoo

RELATED: Rare baby aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center

RELATED: Deputies: Camel sits on Florida woman, who bites its testicles to free herself