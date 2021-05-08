Virginia Zoo to launch new additions to winter display in November

Each inflatable animal will provide an audio story that highlights their current status as a species and the importance of conservation.

New inflatables of critters in all shapes and sizes will be available in the winter exhibition "ZooLumination" at the Virginia Zoo this November through January.

“This will be a captivating experience that furthers our mission by educating people about saving wildlife in a new and fascinating way,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “Zoolumination also compliments the other tremendous winter attractions the area has to offer, bringing even more attention to our great region,” Bockheim added.

28 new, inflatable animals will light up to accompany the inaugural year of a car drive-thru, which will allow visitors to drive a route that separates into three themes: Africa, Asia and World of Reptiles.

Each animal will provide an audio story that highlights their current status as a species and the importance of conservation.

A special segment designed to showcase local wildlife, such as monarch butterflies and crabs, along the Lafayette River, which borders the zoo, will also be available.

The inflatables were specifically designed for the Virginia Zoo by Landmark Creations, a Minnesota company that specializes in event displays for venues and performers across the country.

"ZooLumination" will be available from November 19, 2021 through January 9, 2022. Daytime hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the nighttime drive-thru hours begin at 5 p.m. Ticket sales will begin on October 8.