NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo and the Norfolk Admirals are swapping members for a few days in December.

On the 13 and 14, Virginia Zoo members can watch the Norfolk Admirals take on the South Carolina Stingrays on the 13th and the Atlanta Gladiators on the 14th for free. Both games begin at 7:30 pm.

The offer is available for up to four admissions.

The swap is that season ticket holders of the Norfolk Admirals will also enjoy free admission for up to 4 people when they visit the Virginia Zoo. They will also get 10percent discounts in the gift shop and food service locations on December 13 and 14.

At the Norfolk Admirals game on December 14, it's the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game! Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to the game to throw out onto the ice when Admirals score their first goal.

The Admirals will round-up all the stuffed toys and distribute them to local children’s charities for the holidays.



Tickets to either game are available in the Scope Box Office. For zoo members to enjoy either game they need to show a membership card and matching photo ID in person at the Box Office before the games. Tickets are limited and can be reserved early, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



Season Ticket Holders of the Norfolk Admirals that also become members of the Virginia Zoo during December, can take advantage of a $5 discount on Zoo memberships.

Season Ticket Holders of the Norfolk Admirals that also become members of the Virginia Zoo during December, can take advantage of a $5 discount on Zoo memberships.

Click here to learn more about The Virginia Zoo.

Click here to learn more about the Norfolk Admirals.