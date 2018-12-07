NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- The Virginia Zoo is now home to two critically endangered Siamese crocodiles.

The two female crocodiles arrived Tuesday to start the zoo’s captive conservation program for the species, according to a news release.

The large reptiles can now be seen in a new 1,110-square-foot exhibit. This is the first time in the zoo's 117-year history where crocodiles have been exhibited.

"Crocodiles are an exciting addition to our collection," said Dennis McNamara, Lead Reptile Keeper at the Virginia Zoo.

"We're looking forward to working with them, training the two females and providing an educational and enriching experience for everyone who visits."

The zoo is partnering with the Madras Crocodile Trust in Cambodia, the Wildlife Conservation Society, of New York, and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature Crocodile Specialist Group toward shared conservation goals for the species.

The two females came from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park in Florida. The crocodiles measure approximately seven feet in length and weigh about 150 pounds each.

The World of Reptiles and Friends is located next to the ZooFarm. The zoo is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

