Virginia Zoo wants submissions for photo calendar contest

The calendar goes out to over 11,000 member households and will be available for purchase in the zoo's gift shop.

Are you a photographer that's passionate about creatures both big and small? The Virginia Zoo needs your work for its 2023 Photo Calendar Contest, which will feature 12 lucky photographers and their photos.

According to the zoo, hundreds are typically submitted.

The top chosen photo will be featured on the front of the calendar, and the winner will get an exclusive behind-the-scenes facilities tour.

Photo requirements include that the image must be of a Virginia Zoo animal or garden area, and it has to have been taken on or after June 1, 2021.

If you're interested in sending in your work, you can submit up to four photos from July 1 through July 31, 2022.