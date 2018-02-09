NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Zoo has welcomes two new monkeys!

Jackie and Lionel, a breeding pair of saki monkeys, moved into their new home in the World of Reptile exhibit.

This particular breed of money is an omnivore, according to the Zoo. Their diet consists of mainly fruit, but they will also consume flowers, birds, bats, and small mammals in their native habitat. They are usually found in Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, Suriname, and the Venezuela/Tropical Rainforests.

