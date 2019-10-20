NORFOLK, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis hosted tours during Hampton Roads' Fleet Fest 2019 on Saturday.

Visitors took photos on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier while sailors gave the public a rare opportunity to understand the capabilities of the Navy's ships.

USS John C. Stennis is in port for routine operations.

PHOTOS: Visitors tour USS John C. Stennis during Hampton Roads' Fleet Fest 2019 Visitors check out a P-25 firetruck on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) during Hampton Roads’ Fleet Fest 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 19. Fifth graders from the Hampton Roads area pose for a photo during Hampton Roads’ Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18. The John C. Stennis hosted the students as part of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) curriculum giving them the opportunity to understand the capabilities of the U.S. Navy. The John C. Stennis is in port conducting routine operations in support of Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic. U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isabel Birchard, from Austin, Texas, greets Fifth graders from the Hampton Roads area during Hampton Roads’ Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18. Fifth graders from the Hampton Roads area pose for a photo during Hampton Roads’ Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18. U.S. Sailors display a fire fighting ensemble to fifth graders from the Hampton Roads area on the flight deck during Hampton Road’s Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18. U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jarrod A. Schad, from Lake Elmo, Minnesota, views photos with a fifth grader from the Hampton Roads area in the hangar bay during Hampton Road’s Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18. Fifth graders from the Hampton Roads area view a naval firefighting thermal imager during Hampton Roads’ Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18. U.S. Sailors display a fire fighting ensemble to fifth graders from the Hampton Roads area on the flight deck during Hampton Road’s Fleet Fest 2019 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Norfolk, Virginia, Oct. 18.

