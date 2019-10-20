NORFOLK, Va. — The aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis hosted tours during Hampton Roads' Fleet Fest 2019 on Saturday.
Visitors took photos on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier while sailors gave the public a rare opportunity to understand the capabilities of the Navy's ships.
USS John C. Stennis is in port for routine operations.
PHOTOS: Visitors tour USS John C. Stennis during Hampton Roads' Fleet Fest 2019
RELATED: 2,500 fifth graders get STEM education aboard Navy's USS John C. Stennis