NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The city's first pier mural is underway along a path many locals and tourist enjoy.

It’s adding a splash of art in front of Nauticus in Norfolk.

Since spring, the Nauticus Foundation and Elizabeth River Trail have planned this project.

Friends of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation Executive Director Cheryl White said their goal is to "create the most iconic urban river front in the country."

Nauticus Cruise Operations Manager Katie Elder said the painting will, “open up the space on the waterfront even more."

"This is the best sunset in the city that you're going to see," she said.

Two artists created the magenta masterpiece because it’s painted at mile marker zero, on the Intracoastal Waterway, also nicknamed "the magenta line."

The line runs 3,000 miles long, traveling from Boston to the Gulf of Mexico. It is a well known boaters landmark along the Elizabeth River.

"Boaters will literally come right into our port to turn around just so they can say they've either run the north or the southern portion,” said Elder.

Old Dominion University arts assistant professor Rick Nickel is spearheading the project.

"Oh my gosh I can't believe we did that, you know? It's literally the largest thing I've ever painted,” said Nickel. "We're really truly making art for people."

Working alongside him is ODU graduate Aimee Bruce. In March, her design won a competition to paint the stairs at Mount Trashmore.

She said she "wanted to make it (this painting on the pier) to help bring the community together, to be outside."

Now this dynamic duo is putting their final touches on the painting. Just in time for a "Party On The Pier," to showcase the painting to the public.

You can attend the event for free on the pier behind Nauticus at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 23.

