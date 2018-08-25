NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Norfolk SPCA No-Kill Adoption Center and Veterinary Clinics need help selecting a cover model for the 2019 Magic Mutt Calander!

Anyone can vote for their favorite hunk by making a minimum donation of $1 per vote.

Voting started on Friday at 7 p.m. and lasts until September 23 at 11:59 p.m. According to a Facebook post, fourteen men are competing for the top honor of cover model.

The winner will be announced at the Calendar Debut Party on Saturday, November 3 at the Harbor Club in the Waterside District.

The public is also welcome to submit a photo of their pet to be featured in the calendar on a specific day.

To vote for a favorite hunk, or to submit a pet photo, click here.

