VSP investigate interstate shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 3, 2022.

Virginia State Police are investigating an interstate shooting that left one person hurt.

According to a news release, state police got a call at 1:16 a.m. that a gunshot victim had been taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Their name and condition aren't known at this time, but they're expected to be okay.

The shooting allegedly happened near the one-mile marker of I-564 westbound, but victims were unsure of the exact location or suspects.