Norfolk

VSP: Man dead after crashing into guardrail, overpass in Norfolk

He was ejected from the car, but police say he died upon impact. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
Credit: VSP
Deadly Norfolk Crash

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that left a man dead Monday morning. 

According to a spokesperson, the crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at the I-64 interchange underpass. 

An initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2003 Nissan Pathfinder was speeding when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, hitting a guardrail and then the overpass support structure. 

He was ejected from the car, but police say he died upon impact. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. 

His name will not be released until his next-of-kin are notified. 

This is an ongoing investigation.  

