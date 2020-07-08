x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

One dead, two hurt in Norfolk triple shooting

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other men were taken to the hospital.
Credit: Scott DePuy, 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — A person is in custody following a triple shooting that left a man dead in Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the shooting happened in the 700 block of W. Little Creek Road around 4:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find three men shot.  One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a person of interest has been detained. 

No other information was immediately available.

If you know anything that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Related Articles