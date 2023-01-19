Warner, Kaine push for security improvements at Norfolk federal courthouse

The senators say both the Danville Courthouse and the Walter E. Hoffman U.S. Courthouse in Norfolk suffer from "serious security vulnerabilities."

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are pushing for safety upgrades at two federal courthouses in Virginia.

The senators say both the Danville Courthouse and the Walter E. Hoffman U.S. Courthouse in Norfolk suffer from "serious security vulnerabilities."

U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Jennifer Kiggans (VA-02) joined the senators in voicing their concerns in a letter to the Administrative Office of the United States Courts.

You can read the letter below:

“For over two decades, the Court has had no choice but to rely on a facility with significant and long-recognized concerns. In an effort to make some progress, the Court worked diligently with your staff and the U.S. Marshals Service from 2019 through 2021 to identify notable vulnerabilities that, while not a complete solution, would improve the security shortfalls of the Hoffman Courthouse. Accordingly, seven security-related construction projects were identified… We request that the two planned security projects for the Hoffman Courthouse be prioritized in the Federal Judiciary’s fiscal year 2023 budget and not be further delayed to a later year. Additionally, we request an update and estimated timeline to fund all of the identified security projects.”

According to the senators, the full list of projects are as follows:

1. Relocation of entry and construction of ballistic protected screening location, and relocation of the District Clerk from the 1st floor project area to the 3rd floor;

2. Modification of existing corridors to exclude the public from some hallways used by prisoners, judges, and staff to ensure efficient and safe circulation of visitors and staff;

3. Construction of a judges’ parking garage to provide judges with protected entry and exit of the courthouse complex;

4. Construction of a U.S. Marshals Service sallyport to provide law enforcement officers with the safest and direct access to the Court;

5. Construction of an elevator reserved solely for judges and court staff to ensure judges can travel safely from offices to courtrooms;

6. Construction of a concrete delivery ramp; and