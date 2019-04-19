NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander will deliver the 2019 State of the City address on Friday.

The speech will highlight key business development initiatives, provide strategic municipal progress updates, address challenges and opportunities, and provide a glimpse into the city's future.

This is Mayor Kenneth Alexander's third State of the City address. Last year in 2018, his speech covered a range of 2017 events, from over 7,000 new jobs, five new schools, the Main Hotel, the NATO Resilience Conference, and the 100th anniversary of Naval Station Norfolk.