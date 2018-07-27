NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Drinking water on board the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower tested positive for E. coli and coliform Thursday, a Norfolk Naval Shipyard spokesperson confirmed.

Potable water for water fountains, restrooms and dining facilities on the ship were secured, Public Affairs Specialist Anna Taylor said.

Water coolers were put in place for all personnel on the ship and pier.

Taylor said as precaution "drinking fountains and restrooms on Pier 5 were secured."

Water samples have been taken and results are expected Friday, she said. If results are negative, drinking fountains and restrooms on the pier will be reopened.

Multiple buildings adjacent to the carrier had water tested and came back negative for any contaminants, Taylor said.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard routinely tests its water in accordance with the state-regulated Water Quality Program and has had no results of E. Coli or coliform at any locations onboard the installation, she said.

The cause of the contamination on the ship is under investigation.

