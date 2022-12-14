x
Norfolk

Water line breaks in downtown Norfolk, causes flooded streets

By mid-morning Wednesday, the cause of the line break had not been determined.
Downtown Norfolk water line break

NORFOLK, Va. — A water line broke in downtown Norfolk and caused flooded streets that impacted drivers on Wednesday.

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted shortly before 9:45 a.m. that the light rail service, the Tide, was halted near City Hall and Monticello Station due to the flooding and possible damage to the road.

A bus was requested for those in need of transportation from that area. 

A Norfolk city spokesperson confirmed around that same time that there was a main water line break on Granby Street near Monticello and City Hall Avenue.

City crews were in route at that time as well. 

At this time, the cause of the line break has not been determined. 

