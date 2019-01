NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Officials say part of Colley Road could be closed for most of Tuesday morning as they work to repair a water main break.

We're told the break happened between 37th Street and 38th Street. A dispatch supervisor says that portion of the road will most likely be closed to traffic for most of the morning as crews work to cap the break.

There's no word on what caused the break and no other details are available at this time.

Megan Shinn, 13News Now