3 weeks after water main break, Tide operations to return

NORFOLK, Va. — Three weeks after a water main break in Downtown Norfolk, full light rail services will return Wednesday.

The water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue and caused headaches for drivers and commuters using The Tide.

Norfolk Department of Utilities shut off the water after learning of the break on Dec. 14. Contractors found that an area 8 feet wide by 13 feet long by 3 feet deep had washed out from under eastbound track.

Officials said once the water main was repaired, a concrete mixture was placed under the track to backfill the area and ensure that the ground under the track was firm. Then, workers spent several days placing concrete around the track, restoring Monticello Avenue and some brick sidewalks.

Officials with Hampton Roads Transit said The Tide will resume full operations Wednesday after crews were able to complete repairs over the holidays.