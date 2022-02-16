W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. expands search to Norfolk, facing new challenges

Joe Slabinski, the head of the search team, said members are starting to get worn out with daily search efforts, but they refuse to stop.

"The mission is to find Codi in whatever circumstance he’s in," explained Joe Slabinski with W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc. said.

That goal hasn’t changed since 4-year-old Codi Bigsby went missing more than two weeks ago. The veterans nonprofit organization has expanded its grid search in hopes of finding Codi.

Search efforts moved to Norfolk Wednesday after the team searched in Newport News on Tuesday. Members looked through high grass and bushes on 4th View Street by Interstate 64.

Water Team Inc. is searching a long pathway of high grass and bushes this morning on 4th View Street in Norfolk.



"Looking in here, you can definitely conceal something really well," Slabinski said. "Nobody is really paying attention as they’re driving down here. One, the construction site. Two, this is their housing.”

Slabinksi said the team is experiencing some challenges. He said search efforts in Norfolk are limited.

“They [Norfolk Police] don’t want you in the wetlands," he said. "There are plenty of postage signs there. While we do want to get in there and search, we want to be respectful of the rules and regulations before us."

Construction also prevents them from searching parts of the area. Slabinski said many volunteers also have other obligations, and can’t search every day with the team. Those who can are getting worn out.

“Most of my older crew are retirees that can go every day," he said. "They’re starting to find themselves getting caught up, and being worn-down day after day.”

That can impact how alert members are each day, but the team won't stop searching. Slabinski said it’s possible a short break could come soon.

“I’m really looking forward to that rain day on Friday, so I can possibly give them off," he said.