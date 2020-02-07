Waterside District begins to reopen under Phase 3

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Waterside District started its phased reopening on Wednesday.
It closed back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The complex has plenty of things to do, including restaurants, bars, and snack stands.
Waterside District will be open weekly from Wednesday to Sunday. They've made adjustments to try and keep patrons safe and comfortable.
If you have a certain restaurant in mind, check out the Waterside District website first. Under its FAQS section, there is a detailed list of what is open, the adjusted hours, and plans to social distance.