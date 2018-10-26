NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Waterside District is hosting its second Wicked Waterside on Saturday.

The district will feature 6 different parties under one roof, including a $10,000 cash and prize contest, drag show, and more.

General admission tickets are $5 in advance, and $10 at the door.

A limited number of free tickets will available for pickup at Blue Moon Taphouse starting Friday at noon.

For more information, visit their Facebook Page.

