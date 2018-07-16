NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Waterside District is hosting a meet and greet the celebrities from the viral Norfolk Police Department's lip sync challenge on Wednesday.

The Norfolk Police Department was challenged to participate in a country-wide lip sync battle, and they crushed it. A handful of the officers are now lip-sync famous.

Before Waterside's family movie night on July 18, guests can meet with the talent behind the viral video that now has over 64 million views. The officers will be at Waterside from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

We will be hosting a Meet & Greet with the @NorfolkVA Police Department's lip sync celebrities from 5-6:30 PM, before our family movie night this Wednesday. The first 100 fans to arrive will also receive a signed photo! #watersidedistrict #visitnorfolkva pic.twitter.com/ymrGn1mwbx — Waterside District (@WatersideDistVA) July 16, 2018

The first 100 fans who arrive will receive a signed photo of the officers!

The Corinth Police Department in Texas challenged the Norfolk Police to participate by sharing their own lip sync video.

Norfolk Police sent a response saying they were ready to take on the challenge, 'Don't Believe Me? Just Watch."

Other local police station accepted the challenge and made their own lip-sync video, like the Hampton Police Division:

And the Virginia State Police:

According to Virginia Beach Police, 'challenge accepted.' They released a teaser video, but they haven't released their actual lip sync response, yet.

According to ABC, the challenge started with Alexander Mena, a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff's Office. On June 19, a video of him singing to "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings went viral. The video has 1.5 million views and over 23K shares.

