NORFOLK, Va. — The Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel is preparing for the upcoming tourist season with a job fair Feb. 7.

The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 777 Waterside Drive.

Atrium Hospitality, which manages the waterfront hotel, is hiring positions for Waterside Seafood Co., as well as front office, kitchen, banquet, housekeeping and valet staff.

