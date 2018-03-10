NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The 25th Annual Walk for Sickle Cell is taking on Hampton Roads.

After Hurricane Florence postponed the walk, it is back on for October 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m at the William "Dick" Price Stadium at Norfolk State University.

The walk is sponsored by the Sickle Cell Association of Hampton Roads with the theme, "We are Stronger Together." The organization is hoping to raise $25,000 from the walk.

The organization helps people who are suffering from the blood disease.

"Hopefully we'll be able to help those families who are living with sickle cell disease with emergency funds," said Judy Anderson, the executive director.

According to Anderson, the largest population of Sickle Cell patients in Virginia live in Hampton Roads.

Sickle Cell Disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects the hemoglobin. Red blood cells are crescent-shaped, instead of round, making it difficult for them to flow smoothly through the veins. There is no universal cure for the disease.

