West Ocean View Avenue Flyover in Norfolk to be demolished; drivers should expect detours

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk said drivers should expect to see new traffic patterns as workers prepare for the demolition of the West Ocean View Avenue Flyover.

The demolition is expected to begin Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, July 26.

Drivers should anticipate the temporary closure of Tidewater Drive between Mason Creek Road and West Ocean View Avenue between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and/or Thursday night before the bridge demolition weekend, city officials said.

Here are the detours:

Southbound Tidewater Drive traffic will detour eastward along West Ocean View Avenue, then along Mason Creek Road toward the intersection with Tidewater Drive.

Northbound Tidewater Drive traffic to 4th View Street and I-64 will detour westward along Mason Creek Road, then along Ridgewell Avenue, Rippard Avenue, and O’Conner Crescent to 4th View Street.

A signalized intersection will replace the flyover. Officials said it will improve safety, pedestrian and bike accessibility, and "context sensitivity."