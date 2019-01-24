NORFOLK, Va. — There continues to be a lot of disappointment after Nordstrom announced Wednesday it was closing its doors at McArthur Center on April 5.

City Leaders said they are upset to see the store leave after almost two decades, but said they are excited for new possibilities for the future open space connected to the mall.

“We are going to look at this at the glass half full. The reality is retail is changing nationally and internationally. The way you buy your goods and services is just going to be different,” explained City Manager Doug Smith.

The company was an anchor store at the mall for the past 20 years.

Smith said he wasn’t surprised that Nordstrom decided to leave. He said many malls are evolving and going in a different direction.

“Part of what they explained to us is Nordstrom is a very different store themselves than the day they came to the mall," said Smith. "It was a decision that we are not surprised by, but certainly, don’t want to see them leave.”

Smith said the building the retailer rents is owned by the city of Norfolk. He believes the closing of the store could open a new door for opportunities.

“We can perhaps reuse the building with another anchor tenant, you could reuse the building with a couple of anchor tenants. You could completely transform the building. It could be residential use, it could be office use,” Smith explained.

The market will dictate what happens, he said.

13News Now reached out to TCC’s Business Administration Professor Peter Shaw. He said he wouldn’t be surprised to see office space in the three-story building in the near future.

Shaw explained, “I could see going into that spot, a high tech software company. You have parking right there next door for the employees. You bring in a software company, you bring in high salary jobs.

Shaw said the space is easy to locate, has quick access to the interstate and the airport. He thinks it’s likely commercial developers are already looking at the store.

“If you bring in one that’s successful it’s like a herd mentality. There will be others that will be coming to this area,” Shaw said.

City Leaders said no plans are set in stone on what will go into space as of now.

Norfolk Leaders are also helping those working for Nordstrom to obtain new jobs in the city, like at IKEA.