What's next for residents at Norfolk's temporary homeless shelter?

Residents said their future is unclear. The temporary shelter at the old Greyhound Bus Station is set to close on Oct. 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — People who live in Norfolk's temporary homeless shelter at the Old Greyhound Bus Station said their fate is unclear.

Along Norfolk's 19th Street, between the road and a chain-link fence, dozens of people lived in tents.

They had to pack everything up and head to the old Greyhound Bus Station, after the city served them a notice, asking them to leave.

"We're the people from 19th street," said a woman who asked not to be identified.

"They blocked off the street and they just mowed it. Took all the tents that were over there – gone! I mean, we weren't really bothering anybody. We just didn't have no place to stay, and we had tents – that's all."

Their new home at the bus station is only temporary.

Creator of the nonprofit 'Keep VA Warm,' Katrinia Freeman said the city needs to finalize what's going to happen next. The temporary shelter is set to close on Oct. 1.

"But there hasn't been any concrete plans about what's going to happen, what's it going to look like for individuals who call that place home for right now," she said.

"It's very frustrating to have to keep moving them from place to place without having a real plan," Freeman expressed.

A spokesperson for the City of Norfolk said officials will announce a permanent location for the shelter when they're "ready to do so." People who live in the shelter said it's lingering anxiety.

"But it's also a concern to me for all the rest of the people because I'm about to get off the streets and these people not. There's still a lot of people out here who need help," one man said, who again asked not to be identified.

They said their futures are not always certain.

The woman added, "We really don't know what's going on. We really don't know our fate."

Freeman said she is awaiting details about a permanent home for people – as well as a way to increase access to resources that can help.

"We still are not any closer with having any type of plan to help them," Freeman said. "There hasn't been any other information put out as of yet. I am very concerned."

She said she wants the city to work with her team to help others.