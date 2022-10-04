Wild and Spooky: Virginia Zoo to host Halloween events

Don't worry, ghouls and gals -- the zoo has you covered.

Good news, ghouls and gals - if you're looking for scary fun events, the Virginia Zoo has you covered.

Throughout the month, the Norfolk-based animal kingdom has several types of celebrations.

On October 7 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., bring a date or a friend to the zoo for their Beastly Ball.

This is a chance for you to wear your best costume and take part in several fun activities, from guided night tours with animal ambassadors to live music and tasty food trucks.

This event is for ages 21 and up. Click here to purchase tickets, which are discounted if you're a Virginia Zoo member.

On October 22 and 23, the fun continues, and this time it's for all ages.

The annual Zoo Boo is back!

You'll be able to watch some of the animals interact with pumpkins, and even pick one of your own from the pumpkin patch. There will also be activities like costume contests and scavenger hunts.