Development concerns in Norfolk's Willoughby Spit

This week, neighbors said "X" markings popped up on dozens of live oaks on Little Bay Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — New development is on the way in the Willoughby Spit area of Norfolk, and it is raising some concerns.

Several neighbors said they are worried about flooding and wildlife. They are sending out a plea to the developer to reconsider their plans.

Neighbors in Willoughby treasure what they call "bay" oaks or live oaks.

"We need the trees. We need them for filter, for air purification," said Andrea Thornton, who administers a Facebook page called Ocean View Happenings.

And locals explained how the trees help prevent flooding.

13News Now visited the 62,000+ square-foot site tucked away on Little Bay Avenue in Norfolk.

"As we just stand here, you can see the birds and you see the nature that lives back here," Thornton added.

Residents said "X" markings appeared on dozens of the bay oaks this week.

"Why would you even cut them down, put X's on them and write on them? It's horrible," said 9-year-old Anthony Winiarz.

A company called Asfari Homes is expected to build on the lot.

"This is an issue you need to fix," 9-year-old Belen Winiarz. "You putting X's on those poor trees makes me feel mad and we are going to make a protest."

"Please don't destroy all of these trees and this wildlife. This is my home. It means so much to me," said resident Heather LaCasse.

Council member Tommy Smigiel said this project was not on his radar prior to a post made on Ocean View Happenings earlier this week, because the developer did not need city council or planning commission approval for this project.

"I'm wondering if the developer could've done something differently here and worked around the trees," Smigiel said.

He told 13News Now the site plan includes eight houses. He shared the following message to the developer:

"Maybe take a second look and to talk to the community and maybe make some alterations on the site plan and work with the city on that," Smigiel added.

While Smigiel does not directly represent Willoughby Spit, he is actively talking with council colleagues about this development.

He said he also asked the City Attorney's office to re-evaluate the site plan and double-check if all the trees marked to go down are, in fact, allowed to.