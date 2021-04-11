Winterfest on the Wisconsin extends free admission for Military Appreciation Weekend

Active-duty and veteran service members can book a free e-ticket to enjoy the holiday lights at Winterfest on the Wisconsin.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you're in the military or a veteran looking for a fun and festive place to spend Veterans Day, consider celebrating aboard the Battleship Wisconsin.

WinterFest on the Wisconsin announced that it's extending its free Veterans Day military special from Nov. 11 to 14. That means people who aren't able to attend during the week will be able to get in on the fun!

The ship sits at Nauticus and is decorated with over 650,000 holiday lights.

These complimentary tickets are only being offered to active-duty and veteran service members. It was made possible through its GEICO Military sponsor.

"GEICO Military is honored to continue our partnership with Nauticus and present Winterfest on the Wisconsin to celebrate our commitment to the military and veteran communities," said Brian Schlicht, a spokesman for GEICO’s Military Assistance Team. "GEICO is excited to support this holiday event that focuses on the rich history and culture in Hampton Roads."

Each service member will only be given one free ticket for entry. They will need to bring a valid ID with their reserved e-ticket to the Nauticus Admissions Desk.