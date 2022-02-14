Witness speaks out about officer-involved shooting on Granby Street

Virginia State Police confirm they are investigating a shooting involving two Norfolk Police officers in Downtown Norfolk late Saturday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police confirm they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in downtown Norfolk late Saturday night.

The incident took place around 10:30 p.m. on Granby Street and involved two Norfolk Police officers, according to the department.

A man was shot and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Norfolk Police said officers were responding to a call about an armed man in the area. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who had a handgun, according to a statement released by the division Sunday morning.

Norfolk Police are not releasing are lot of information about the moments leading up to the shooting.

However, Chas Sampson, who lives and works near Granby Street, said he was one of several people in the area on a busy Saturday night in downtown Norfolk.

Sampson said he was riding a scooter back to his office around 10:30 p.m.

“I see the guy running across here,” said Sampson. “Last night was a travesty. It makes our city look bad. This is a wonderful city."

Sampson said he was across the street when the incident took place.

“It was about four officers. He had his weapon already drawn as I was coming this way. I saw the weapon drawn, but I didn’t think he was going to fire his firearm. Then, it happened in a matter of three seconds,” said Sampson.

Sampson said he watched the moments right after the shooting.

“It happened right here, and the guy was shot," he said. "I heard five shots. He dropped right here, and it took them about 20 minutes or so to get him up off the ground. We watched it for about 30 minutes altogether.”

13NewsNow reached out to Virginia State Police for information about the investigation.

"At the request of the Norfolk Police Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Chesapeake Field Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting," said VSP spokesperson, Sgt. Michelle Anaya. "Once the investigation is complete, the investigative findings will be provided to the Commonwealth Attorney's for review and adjudication."

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi shared on Twitter that he went to the scene of the shooting Saturday, and said he will give this case a full and careful review after VSP shares its findings.

“It was pretty clear that there was no other recourse to take especially when I saw him grab for something," said Sampson. "If I was a member of law enforcement, I would want to take action, too. I think we have to be better at being able to have good relations with our law enforcement members on both sides of the fence."

Police said the man who was shot is expected to recover.