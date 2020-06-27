Woman arrested in connection with MacArthur Center double shooting; search is on for more suspects

42-year-old Michelle L. Taylor of Fredericksburg faces several charges. She is currently being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is facing charges in connection with a shooting that left two men injured in a MacArthur Center parking deck on Thursday. Police also said they are searching for additional suspects.

Norfolk Police had been called out to the mall around 4 p.m. Thursday for a gunshot disturbance inside one of MacArthur's parking garages. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

On Friday, police said 42-year-old Michelle L. Taylor of Fredericksburg has been arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony. She is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.

Police are still searching for another suspect, 19-year-old Deric L. Stokes of Fredericksburg. He is also charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A third person, caught on surveillance, has not been identified and police are asking for the public's help to ID him: