NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) — A woman attempted to escape a house fire through a window Wednesday, a fire official said.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews found the woman trying to escape the fire in the 1400 block of Lois Lane, Fire Chief Harry Worley said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and then contain the fire, he said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

