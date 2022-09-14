Woman brandishes gun at school bus in Norfolk, police say

No one was injured, and it isn't clear at this time what caused the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman faces charges after brandishing a gun at a school bus driver in Norfolk on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scott Street and Trant Avenue.

The woman was taken into custody by police, and now charges are pending. Her name hasn't been released at this time.

No one was hurt, and it isn't clear at this time what caused the incident.

Under Virginia law, it's a class 1 misdemeanor to brandish or hold a firearm in a way that reasonably induces fear.