x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Norfolk

Woman cited after TSA finds two guns in her carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport

The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.
Credit: Transportation Security Administration
The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police cited an Alabama woman after two handguns were found in her carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday.

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the guns as the woman's carry-on items entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, according to a news release.

The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.

Airport police responded and confiscated the weapons. The woman was detained and later cited on a weapons charges.

Credit: Transportation Security Administration
The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.
Credit: Transportation Security Administration
The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.

Individuals are not permitted to carry guns on airplanes. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. 

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Related Articles