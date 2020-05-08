Woman cited after TSA finds two guns in her carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport

The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police cited an Alabama woman after two handguns were found in her carry-on bag at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday.

Transportation Security Administration officers detected the guns as the woman's carry-on items entered the checkpoint X-ray machine, according to a news release.

The woman was carrying a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and .38 caliber revolver. Neither weapon was loaded.

Airport police responded and confiscated the weapons. The woman was detained and later cited on a weapons charges.

Individuals are not permitted to carry guns on airplanes. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.