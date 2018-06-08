NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Transportation Security Administration briefly closed a security checkpoint over the weekend, after a woman was found with a gun at Norfolk International Airport.

The TSA said the woman was escorting her father to his gate on Saturday when she was found to have a .38 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in her handbag.

The woman was cited on a weapons charge.

This is the 15th gun Norfolk TSA officers have found so far this year. Only 10 were caught in all of 2017.

The TSA is using this incident as a reminder that there is a proper way to travel with a firearm. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms, so travelers should contact their airline regarding firearm and ammunition carriage policies.

