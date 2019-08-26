NORFOLK, Virginia — A motorcycle crash over the weekend in Norfolk killed a woman.

Police were called to W. Little Creek Road and Ruthven Road for a serious crash at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Once police were on the scene, they found two motorcyclists. A driver and passenger were found in the roadway suffering from crash-related injuries.

The passenger, 41-year-old Christie L. Sutton, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, however, she died shortly after arrival. The driver of the motorcycle had non-life-threatening injuries.

During the police's investigation, they learned the motorcycle was traveling westbound on W. Little Creek Road and a car was traveling eastbound on W. Little Creek Road. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured during the crash.

Once the traffic fatality team has completed their investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office for review and determination of charges.

As police continue to investigate this incident, they encourage anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.