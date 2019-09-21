NORFOLK, Va. — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, police said.

The crash occurred after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police officers found the driver with injuries suffered in the crash.

She was taken to the hospital but died shortly after she arrived, police said.

Police said in its investigation that the driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Police said all lanes of the 1400 and 1500 blocks of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard between Park Avenue and Reservoir Avenue are closed while police investigate this crash. The roadway will be closed for several hours, and motorists can expect detours.

