Police: Woman found dead in pond outside Norfolk apartment complex

Officers responded to 7824 Dallas Street, where Southwind Apartments are located, for a report of an unresponsive person in a pond.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in a pond outside of a Norfolk apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to 7824 Dallas Street, where Southwind Apartments are located, for a report of an unresponsive person in a pond.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating the incident as an undetermined death. The Medical Examiner's Office is looking into how she died.