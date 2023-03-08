x
Norfolk

Police: Woman found dead in pond outside Norfolk apartment complex

Officers responded to 7824 Dallas Street, where Southwind Apartments are located, for a report of an unresponsive person in a pond.
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in a pond outside of a Norfolk apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The Norfolk Police Department said officers responded to 7824 Dallas Street, where Southwind Apartments are located, for a report of an unresponsive person in a pond.

Norfolk Fire & Rescue pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating the incident as an undetermined death. The Medical Examiner's Office is looking into how she died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

