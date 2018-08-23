NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials freed a woman from a car after it overturned on Colley Avenue at Graydon Avenue Thursday afternoon, while a second woman was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.
Both women were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Colley Avenue was closed from Westover Ave. to Princess Anne Road for a time, but Norfolk Police say the road has since reopened.
There's no word yet on what caused the accident.
No other details have been released at this time.
