NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue officials freed a woman from a car after it overturned on Colley Avenue at Graydon Avenue Thursday afternoon, while a second woman was able to get out of the vehicle on her own.

Both women were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: Rescue crews were able to get the trapped woman out of an overturned vehicle. The intersection of Colley Avenue and Graydon Avenue remains closed #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/TyYs0lJRVP — Kristina Robinson 13News Now (@13KristinaR) August 23, 2018

Colley Avenue was closed from Westover Ave. to Princess Anne Road for a time, but Norfolk Police say the road has since reopened.

There's no word yet on what caused the accident.

No other details have been released at this time.

